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Hungry Valley evacuation order reduced to warning 

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By Signal Staff 

The Hungry Valley evacuation order resulting from the Ridge Fire near Gorman was reduced to an evacuation warning Saturday morning as the fire reached 30% containment, having burned a total of 1,057 acres since it broke out Friday afternoon. 

After a hard closure was enacted due to the fire Friday afternoon and into the evening, all lanes of Interstate 5 were reopened by 8 p.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Fort Tejon office.  

On Saturday morning, evacuation warnings remained in place for the L.A. County zones, GOR-E001-A, GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-A and GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-B, and the Kern County zone, KRN-545, viewable on the maps at protect.genasys.com. 

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