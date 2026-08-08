Hungry Valley evacuation order reduced to warning 

By Signal Staff

The Hungry Valley evacuation order resulting from the Ridge Fire near Gorman was reduced to an evacuation warning Saturday morning as the fire reached 30% containment, having burned a total of 1,057 acres since it broke out Friday afternoon.

After a hard closure was enacted due to the fire Friday afternoon and into the evening, all lanes of Interstate 5 were reopened by 8 p.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Fort Tejon office.

On Saturday morning, evacuation warnings remained in place for the L.A. County zones, GOR-E001-A, GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-A and GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-B, and the Kern County zone, KRN-545, viewable on the maps at protect.genasys.com.