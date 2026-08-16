How About Trying Something Different 

It’s easy to fall into a rut, life can easily settle into an endless routine … of routine. Same vanilla latte every morning, driving the same route into work each day, watching the same television programs each week and attending the same type of events or entertainment on the weekends.

It’s time to shake up your old routine and add some spice into your entertainment life by exploring something “different” this fall.

Here’s a few fun options for unique entertainment and “experiences” in Southern California.

Christian Marclay’s The Clock

Now through Aug. 23

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Info www.lacma.org/plan-your-visit

Returning to Los Angeles for the first time since 2015, Christian Marclay’s The Clock is a 24-hour single-channel montage constructed from thousands of moments of cinema and television history depicting the passage of time, excerpted and edited together to create a functioning timepiece synchronized to local time wherever it is shown. The result marks the exact time for the viewer for 24 consecutive hours.

Now through Aug. 23, The Clock returns is on display on the first floor of the Broad Contemporary Art Museum building. The work will be on display during regular museum hours and is included with admission. Advance purchase timed entry tickets are advised. There may be an extended wait to view The Clock.

Explore JPL

Oct. 10-11, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, 4800 Oak Grove Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

Free tickets www.jpl.nasa.gov/explore-jpl/

Tickets go on sale online only Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. and are expected to sell out within the first 15 minutes.

As NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory marks 90 years of discovery and innovation, it will welcome the public for Explore JPL on Oct. 10–11.

This free, immersive event offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the groundbreaking science and engineering driving NASA’s missions.

Guests will have the chance to visit JPL’s most iconic facilities and explore four thematic areas: Missions That Changed the World, Moon to Mars, In Flight and Makerspace.

Event highlights include:

The Center of the Universe Visit JPL’s legendary Space Flight Operations Facility, a National Historic Landmark where engineers track commands and receive data from spacecraft billions of miles away.

Witness the Future Being Built Discover the Spacecraft Assembly Facility and JPL Machine Shop, where precision spacecraft components are crafted.

Meet the Robots: See the latest cutting-edge innovations in robotics research.

Stand with Giants Get up close with full-scale models of the Mars Perseverance rover, Voyager and Galileo.

Small Wonders Step inside the Microdevices Laboratory to see how miniature technologies are shaping the future of exploration.

The Nest

1919 3rd Ave., Los Angeles

Info www.thenestshow.com

A blend of escape room, personal story and interactive art installation, The Nest is hosted at Hatch Escapes in downtown Los Angeles. It is an intimate, award-winning interactive experience designed for one to two players where you explore a repurposed storage unit using only a flashlight and a cassette deck to piece through the emotional audio diary and life story of a woman named Josie.

It is an intimate live experience combining elements of immersive theater, video games and escape rooms. Explore the winding corridors of a storage unit once owned by Josie. By examining her personal effects and listening to the audio diary she left behind, you’ll slowly piece together the surreal, heartbreaking and beautiful narrative of Josie’s life and in so doing, come to realize just how precious memories are.

Hospital Of Emotions

2131 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

Info hospitalofemotions.com

This is a large-scale immersive pop-up exhibition where art, architecture and human emotion come together inside a real hospital building.

For a limited time, a former hospital is transformed into a living museum of emotions where 70 artists have taken over more than 80 hospital rooms across four floors, creating site-specific immersive environments.

Each room explores a different human emotion from joy and love to fear, anger, hope, sadness, gratitude and resilience.

Visitors move through the building room by room, discovering unexpected emotional worlds. There is no single path. No two rooms are the same. This is not a traditional exhibition. 