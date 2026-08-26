 Portion of Santa Clara River Trail to be closed through September  

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is notifying residents and trail users of a closure of the Santa Clara River Trail near Bridgeport Park, as part of the construction of the S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility.

The trail closure was scheduled to begin Wednesday and is planned to last for approximately one month, said a news release from SCV Water.

During this time, SCV Water’s contractor will be installing a new pipeline beneath the trail to connect the new facility to existing well locations.

“This project is an integral part of the agency’s ongoing commitment to enhancing infrastructure and water treatment capabilities in the Santa Clarita Valley,” the release said.

The new plant is being built to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from underground water supplies. PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that can be found in the environment and drinking water.

During the pipeline construction, the Santa Clara River Trail will be closed between Bayside Lane and Parkwood Lane, near Bridgeport Park and Bridgeport Elementary School, and the closure is expected to last through September, the release said.

In coordination with the city of Santa Clarita, a detour for trail users has been established, the release said. Cyclists and pedestrians are asked to use a detour on Bridgeport Lane between Bayside Lane and Parkwood Lane. Well-marked detour signs will be in place to alert individuals of the upcoming closure.

“SCV Water values your understanding and cooperation as we continue to invest in our region’s water infrastructure,” the release said.

Residents with questions or concerns regarding the S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility project can contact SCV Water Senior Engineer Jackie Lillio at [email protected].