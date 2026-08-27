SCV Boys & Girls Club receives state, federal upgrade funds  

The Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club was presented with new funding from a pair of local elected officials last week, aimed at upgrading the club’s infrastructure and providing programming to help combat opioid abuse.

Rep. George Whitesides, D- Agua Dulce, and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D- Chatsworth, both visited the SCV Boys & Girls Club’s James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall to announce they had secured funding to help with two separate initiatives.

On Aug. 19, Whitesides announced a $1 million federal investment into the nonprofit organization that will go toward the Opioid and Substance Use Prevention Initiative, which will help young people with the skills, education and support to prevent substance misuse. The initiative could possibly reach 10,000 youth across the SCV and Antelope Valley clubs, he said.

The federal investment will allow families with the help of Boys and Girls Club representatives to provide methods that will lead to a safer lifestyle, Whitesides said to those present during the check presentation.

SCV Boys & Girls Club CEO Matt Nelson, along with board members and the CEO for the Antelope Valley Clubhouse, Sally Altobelli, and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Brandon Barclay, were also present to share remarks.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D- Chatsworth, presents the SCV Boys & Girls Club James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall with a $500,000 check to support the renovation of the infrastructure on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Altobelli said that prevention begins long before a child reaches a crisis point by incorporating protective measures in their development and giving the youth the resilience, self-worth, and practical tools needed to handle peer pressure.

“This is why this investment matters so much. It allows us to expand our program and keep our impact across our sites,” she added.

The funds, passed in Congress’ annual budget bill, will strengthen community safety through trauma-informed care, opioid abuse education, prevention programming, and family engagement, according to Whitesides.

“I’m going to keep being your partner in Washington, D.C., and make sure that our community gets a fair share of federal resources for programs like this one and you all play a huge role in the success of that,” Whitesides said speaking to the children present.

On Friday, Schiavo also paid a visit to the Newhall clubhouse to announce that she secured $500,000 to upgrade the building’s infrastructure and ensure the youth are provided with the best space for their programming.

The upgrades include updating the air conditioning system, flooring, bathrooms, and more.

Schiavo said she strives to bring state funds to areas of the community that “has been overlooked for a long time and we felt like this place has been overlooked as well. So we wanted to fight for some money to come right back here at this clubhouse,” she said. “It’s been an important part of the community, and I know how important it is to have a place where your kids can go.”

With the infrastructure upgrades, Schiavo anticipates the clubhouse will continue to serve hundreds of children throughout the upcoming years and will allow the nonprofit organization to continue its mission of promoting academic success and healthy lifestyle in a safe environment.