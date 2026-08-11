Whitesides coauthors bill to study impact of AI in the classroom 

News release

Reps. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, April McClain-Delaney, D-MD, and Andrea Salinas, D-OR, have introduced the Understanding AI in the Classroom Act, according to a news release from Whitesides’ office.

“The use of artificial intelligence in the classroom has expanded greatly, yet very little research is being done to understand the real effects it has on students,” the release said. “As teachers and administrators evaluate if and how to permanently integrate AI into their classrooms, more data is needed to understand how it could affect students and their learning.”

The Understanding AI in the Classroom Act directs the National Science Foundation to examine knowledge of AI’s impact on the classroom and determine what gaps in the understanding need further research.

“Artificial intelligence is already reshaping the way students learn, but without concrete data, it is nearly impossible to create sustainable policies that protect students’ development,” Whitesides said in the release. “This bill is a step towards increasing our ability to research and understand AI’s role in our children’s education, and what measures we need to implement to make sure schools are deploying technology responsibly.”

The Understanding AI in the Classroom Act specifically would create a pathway for NSF to convene experts to increase understanding of what research needs to be done on AI in the classroom, and how it could impact students.

It directs NSF to study children’s: attention span and learning independence; cognitive, social, emotional, or behavioral development; over-reliance or undue trust on artificial intelligence; response to AI based on age, learning disabilities, English as a second language learning, and socioeconomic disadvantages; and, the AI’s traits and characteristics, such as over-flattering or praise.