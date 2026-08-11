Santa Clarita Elks Lodge makes national Top 10 list 

News release

Santa Clarita Elks Lodge No. 2379 has been named one of the Top 10 All American Lodges in the nation for lodges with over 700 members — an honor awarded annually by the Elks Grand Lodge to lodges that demonstrate exceptional service, leadership, and community impact, said a news release from the local lodge.

The All American Lodge Contest evaluates lodges nationwide on a comprehensive range of criteria, including charitable contributions, youth programs, veterans support, community outreach, membership engagement and overall lodge operations, the release said.

Earning a Top 10 ranking places Santa Clarita among the most accomplished and community-focused lodges in Elkdom, the release said.

“This achievement reflects the dedication of our members and the heart they bring to every project,” said a prepared statement from the lodge’s leadership team. “Santa Clarita Elks are committed to serving our community, supporting veterans, and investing in programs that make a meaningful difference.”

Over the past year, Santa Clarita Elks Lodge No. 2379 has expanded its charitable initiatives, strengthened partnerships with local organizations, and delivered impactful programs benefiting families, youth and veterans throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, the release said.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, one of the largest fraternal charitable organizations in the country, established the All American Lodge Contest to highlight lodges that exemplify excellence in service and uphold the core values of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity.