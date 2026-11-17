By Signal Staff

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department ordered the Chiquita Canyon Landfill to offer immediate relocation to residents impacted by the explosion Monday that resulted in the release of landfill gas and a large plume emanating from the site.

The L.A. County Fire Department continues to monitor air quality with no hazardous findings as of late Monday night, according to a news release from Public Health. “However, the resulting strong odors from the Nov. 16 incident may cause headaches, nausea, dizziness and irritation of the eyes, nose, or throat,” the release said.

According to the release, Public Health recommends that residents:

• Reduce exposure: Stay indoors when odors are strong, close windows and doors, and use air conditioning on recirculation if available.

• Consider temporary relocation: Public Health has directed Chiquita Canyon Landfill to provide voluntary relocation assistance, which will be available if the operator complies with the directive.

• Pay attention to symptoms: If you experience symptoms, move away from the odors. Contact your health care provider if symptoms persist or worsen. Seek immediate medical attention for difficulty breathing or other severe symptoms.

The Public Health Directive is available here: lacounty.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/DPH-CCL-Directive-11-16-26-Landfill-Gas-Relief.pdf.

The Castaic landfill, just south of Val Verde, stopped accepting waste on Jan. 1, 2025. The 639-acre facility off Highway 126 has been at the center of a public health and environmental crisis since an underground chemical reaction, known as an elevated temperature landfill event, began in early 2022.

The underground “elevated temperature event,” which is smoldering dozens of feet underground at around 245 degrees, started in early 2022, and is now estimated to have grown to about 90 acres in size. It has drawn thousands of complaints about odors and health impacts on nearby residents.

The elevated temperature event, its impacts on residents and its handling by the landfill’s owner, Texas-based Waste Connections, are the focus of multiple lawsuits, including one filed last month by the state of California.

The oiginal story on the explosion can be found here.