Larry Moore | Bitter, Angry Ex-POTUS 

Have you noticed recently that former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden have become bitter and angry in their post-White House, retirement years?

When they should be relaxing on the beach or the golf course, they are traveling the country, not to wonder at the grandeur of the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone National Park, but attending political rallies where they lend their support to radical socialists/communists who hate our country.

They have become bitter, angry old men who seem to be swept up in the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, open border, defund the police, anti-American rhetoric of the current Democrat party.

In my opinion, their ill-tempered, curmudgeonly transformations can be traced to the home. Have there ever been three more unlikable first ladies than Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, or Jill Biden? No wonder the former presidents are doing their political stumping on their own.

Hillary is still whining about not winning the presidency because she is a woman. No, Hillary, you didn’t win because you called half the country deplorable. Michelle has a podcast on which she decries the systemic racism of America. Michelle, you have two beach houses. You are living the American dream. Be thankful. And “Dr.” Jill, you are out and about promoting your new book in which you claim, to this day, that your husband is as sharp as a 40-year-old.

The next time you see presidents Clinton, Obama and Biden, see if you can detect a sly smile on their faces as they express their anger at the country that has given them everything. They will be spending a delightful evening by themselves.

Larry Moore

Valencia