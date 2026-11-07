SCV Chamber of Commerce celebrate veterans at 16th annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ 

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held its 16th annual “Salute to Patriots” event at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida on Wednesday evening.

The evening was filled with community members and seven military veteran honorees who were handpicked, with one honoree unable to attend – each accepting an award and giving a speech on their time serving.

Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, said each year the chamber puts out a call for nominations for veterans to the community that recognize their efforts in helping the community and honor their service.

Laurene Weste, mayor of the city of Santa Clarita, does the Pledge of Alligence at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “Salute to Veterans” event at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

He added that a lot of the different segments of the community do not get the recognition they deserve, so the chamber tries to do its part with their events.

“Our community is made of these people. And every community needs to be recognized for what they do. And again, a lot of them don’t get that recognition. So, we feel it’s important that, as the chamber, the business community celebrate all those groups, and throughout the year,” Volschenk said. “(And) that touches on all of those things. So, we try to make sure every single group, every single facet of our community is recognized in some way throughout the year.”

During the event, each honoree had a chance to come to the podium and talk about their experiences throughout their time in the service.

Camille Applin-Jones, an Army nurse veteran and the only woman honored during the evening, was surprised by the recognition, but was grateful.

“I think most of us, as veterans, feel like you’re doing your job; you’re doing what you need to do. But to have our community recognize my service, it meant a great deal, to be recognized with my fellow veterans, and it made it all the more special,” Applin-Jones said.

Di Thompson speaks to the audience at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “Salute to Veterans” event at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Applin-Jones said that her father, who was a Vietnam War veteran, did not get a recognition like this – signaling to her that the world is shifting its thinking and makes her feel like she and her fellow veterans’ service matters.

“Most veterans I know are very service-minded. So, when you hold an event like this, it encourages veterans to continue to serve. And one of the things I noticed from everyone who gave words of wisdom and gratitude today; they’re all still serving,” Applin-Jones said. ”We’re all still figuring out ways to get back to our community and to get back to our fellow veterans. So, I think the community is giving us inspiration.”

Nick Cottrill, an Army Ranger veteran, said it was great to get support from the community ahead of Veterans Day, especially because veterans need to be empowered.

“Veterans are very strong people. I’ve learned a lot of skills. And a lot of times, we get put into a corner room that people think we need help,” Cottrill said. “And we might need a little kick start. Some of us might, but it’s more about empowerment and getting more involved in the community so they can be a correcting member of it.”

He said it was a huge honor to be recognized because he has only been a member of the SCV community for three years.

Veterans salute during the National Anthem at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “Salute to Veterans” event at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Cottrill added that if people do not put on these events for veterans, people will stop talking about them.

“it’s important to continue to do it, because in a whisper, it can be forgotten. And then, all of a sudden, nobody cares or nobody does anything. And so, it’s our job as veterans to make sure that it keeps happening,” Cottrill said.

This year’s honorees are:

Camille Applin-Jones – U.S. Army.

Thomas Cadman – U.S. Army.

Enrique Conchas – U.S. Marine Corps.

Nick Cottrill – U.S. Army.

Frank Gilhuys – U.S. Air Force

Gerald Albert Rhodes – U.S. Army.

Harold Schrage – U.S. Navy.