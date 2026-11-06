Small touches make a big impact in apartments 

Decorations are among the most notable signs that the holiday season has arrived. Stores are decked out in garlands and lights, and a quick drive around one’s neighborhood will reveal a bevy of festively decorated homes. Some people display a lawn full of inflatables while others prefer a more subtle look of classic white lights wrapped around trees.

Apartment dwellers may wonder how they can make their abodes more festive for the holidays as well. Although not as visible to passersby as single-family homes, apartments can still be decorated. Apartment dwellers can employ a few tips to maximize space and decorating potential.

• Work within your existing square footage. A large Christmas tree can take up a lot of real estate in an apartment. As an alternative, people can set up a slim, miniature or a wall-mounted tree.

• Use damage-free mounting. Landlords may have strict rules about what can or cannot be hung on walls. Nail-free adhesive hooks are an option to hang wreaths and lights to minimize damage.

• String lights everywhere. Lights can be strung around windows, mirrors or bookshelves to create a cozy glow.

• Invest in pillow covers. Instead of buying new pillows for the holidays, existing throw pillows can be tucked into holiday-hued covers.

• Go with miniature details. Decorating a small apartment is an opportunity to display small collections. An array of miniature trees or delicate glass ornaments on shelves is festive without overwhelming residents and guests, according to West Elm.

• Utilize the balcony. Apartment dwellers who have a patio or balcony can use it to enhance the holiday spirit. Dangling outdoor lanterns or string lights on the railing will add a touch of sparkle.

• Pick cohesive colors. A color palette of two or three tones will help smaller rooms look organized instead of cluttered, according to Food52.

• Bring in nature. Even though an apartment may be in an urban area, that doesn’t mean one can’t enjoy a little nature. Display pine branches and real pine cones in vases to create an easy centerpiece.

• Display a seasonal doormat. A festive doormat is a simple way to spread cheer and welcome guests. It’s also an inexpensive and impactful decorative item that can be used year after year.

• Dress up windows. Windows can be adorned with curtains that add a touch of glam or holiday colors. A simple string of lights across the curtain rod adds whimsy and illumination.

Apartments can be adorned in holiday finery with simple touches that won’t overwhelm compact spaces.

— Metro Creative Services