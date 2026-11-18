By Timothy Frudd

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir ‌Putin on Nov. 19 while they are in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The White House confirmed the meeting on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while the two world leaders will meet during the China summit, full-fledged negotiations between Trump and Putin were unlikely, according to Russian news agency TASS.

“No time has been agreed on yet. Some kind of brief meeting is likely to be arranged unless another agreement is reached,” Peskov said. “This is a multilateral format. It is unlikely there will be time or opportunity here to hold full-scale negotiations. No one is expecting that.”

Peskov suggested that Trump and Putin would discuss current issues, including Ukraine.

“If time allows, they will certainly exchange views on Iran, as the issue is more than relevant,” the Kremlin spokesman said, according to TASS.

Peskov also said the two leaders could discuss the possibility of Putin attending the G20 summit in Miami in December.

“Since there is a standing invitation, they could touch upon the issue in some way,” Peskov said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in September that the Trump administration had invited Putin to attend the G20 summit.

“We think it’s an opportunity for him to engage not just with the president but with other world leaders. We hope that’s an invitation he’ll accept,” Rubio said at the time.

Putin’s decision on whether to attend the G20 summit will be dependent upon multiple factors and a “huge number of conditions,” Peskov said on Wednesday.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov suggested that Putin and Trump would communicate “several times” during the APEC summit, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Asked whether Trump and Putin would have a full-fledged meeting, Ushakov said, “The leaders will meet with each other, and they will, believe me, have a full conversation, regardless of whether they sit in armchairs, on chairs, on stools, or simply talk, standing and looking into each other’s eyes. The meeting will take place.”

The last face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin before this week’s summit in China was an August 2025 meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, which was aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump is also expected to meet with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday. The U.S. president previously told reporters that the meeting will include discussions on denuclearization, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Iran war.

In addition to the bilateral meeting with Putin and the trilateral meeting with Putin and Xi, Trump also suggested that he could potentially meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to the APEC summit.

“We might have Kim Jong Un. He may come. I don’t know. That’s up to President Xi,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

The North Korean leader’s visit on Sunday and Monday to a tourism zone near the Chinese border has fueled speculation that he could travel to China and meet with Trump. However, a meeting between Trump and Kim has not been confirmed.

Emel Akan contributed to this report.