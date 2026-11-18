By Jackson Richman

Contributing Writer

Threats from Iran to Americans inside and outside the United States have increased, the top U.S. intelligence official testified on Wednesday.

Appearing before the House Homeland Security Committee at its annual hearing about worldwide threats, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said that “lethal plotting” from Iran has “substantially increased.”

“We remain committed to detecting, deterring and combating the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States,” he said. “These threats have substantially increased. Our women and men abroad, our women and men here in the ⁠United States, are under greater threat.”

During the hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also warned that hackers linked to Iran are targeting U.S. energy, water and transportation.

Clayton’s remarks come as there have been reports of Iran planning a dirty bomb attack in the United States. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is taking the matter “very seriously.”

Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Trump was asked about an “imminent threat” to Washington.

“If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before,” the president said. “I hope it’s not, but we take it very seriously — because they happen to be crazy. This is why they can’t have a nuclear weapon, by the way, in case people had any questions.”

A dirty bomb is a weapon that combines conventional explosives with radioactive material to contaminate an area.

Trump’s remarks came after CNN reported that U.S. intelligence says Iran is developing plans for a dirty bomb attack in Washington. Clayton declined to discuss the report when asked during the hearing.

A White House spokesperson previously said that there were “no credible threats” to the United States.

“We remain vigilant, monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland,” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a written statement.

Iran has denied that it is planning an attack with a dirty bomb.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei called the CNN report baseless and a justification for fresh attacks against Iran.

“Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities,” Baghaei wrote on X, adding that Iran would respond to any U.S. attack with “an unforgettable response.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also denied the report, in a Tuesday statement on social media.

“In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have ‘reported’ that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. Rubbish,” Araghchi wrote.

He labeled the CNN reporting as “Iraq War-style propaganda” and said it had “Israeli fingerprints all over it.”

“Nobody is buying it,” Araghchi added.

Iran has launched strikes at U.S. targets in the Middle East in retaliation for strikes the United States has conducted in Iran since February.

Iran targeted U.S. military assets in Bahrain on Tuesday.

United States Central Command said claims made by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that it struck a U.S. military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain were false.

“Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel,” it said. “CENTCOM and partner forces remain highly vigilant.”

Also in Bahrain, Iran fired at a U.S. early warning radar facility on Nov. 13 and targeted a radar system at a helicopter base on Sunday, causing little to no damage despite Iran claiming success.

Aldgra Fredly and Jack Phillips contributed to this report.