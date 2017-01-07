Opinion Reader Polls Should California be paying $25,000/month to consultant Eric Holder to learn how to stop the deportation of undocumented aliens under President Trump? By Signal Staff - January 7, 2017, 8:15 am Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. Ron Bischof I’d be interested in hearing an argument that asserts the state legislature authorizing the retainer expenditure represents the interest of the citizens of the State of California. Gil Mertz As Obama’s Attorney General, Holder definitely knows how to get around the law. He has extensive experience in all things illegal and now California is paying him to do it. Crazy! RRM So basically we’re hiring a prfessional to “Shakedown” the President…when you mess with the President you mess with the Nation. Californias politicians are real thugs. No, I dont agree, and how is it that we as Californians just let this bs continue? That is the real question why do we continue to let these thugs hijack our State? Latest Stories Pinetree Community School takes part in sixth grade LACMA Program Christina Cox - April 10, 2017, 1:22 pm Canyon Country women ID’d as stabbing victim, alleged attacker Jim Holt - April 10, 2017, 12:23 pm Filming this week for April 10-16, 2017 Signal Staff - April 10, 2017, 12:01 pm