Man arrested on suspicion of pointing gun  

A man was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a firearm Thursday morning at the 31000 block of Castaic Road, according to Sgt. Keith Greene of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Greene, deputies received a call at 9 a.m. reporting a man pointing a gun at a person. Although it was not a pursuit, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect, according to Greene.

Neither CHP’s Newhall office nor CHP Traffic Management were available for comment.

There was no additional information regarding the suspect or victim, according to Greene, at the time of this story’s publication.