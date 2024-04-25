Man arrested on suspicion of pointing gun  

An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
A man was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a firearm Thursday morning at the 31000 block of Castaic Road, according to Sgt. Keith Greene of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

According to Greene, deputies received a call at 9 a.m. reporting a man pointing a gun at a person. Although it was not a pursuit, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect, according to Greene. 

Neither CHP’s Newhall office nor CHP Traffic Management were available for comment. 

There was no additional information regarding the suspect or victim, according to Greene, at the time of this story’s publication. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

