COC board member announces intent to step down 

After 51 years as a local school board member, Joan MacGregor announced at Wednesday’s Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees meeting that she is planning to step down.

She said in a phone interview on Thursday that she will not carry out the final two and a half years of her term and will likely submit her resignation in July.

“It’s just time for me, personally,” MacGregor said, adding that she is very proud of her service.

Previously a member of the Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board for 20 years before spending the past 31 years as a trustee of the SCCCD, which governs College of the Canyons, MacGregor also founded the Santa Clarita Valley Trustees Association. That organization is comprised of trustees from every local school district and the community college district.

“I feel so strongly about quality public education and I’ve tried to help that over the years,” MacGregor said.

During her time on the COC board, MacGregor said one of the things she is most proud of was the opening of the COC Canyon Country campus in 2007. She is also happy to see COC and local school districts putting greater emphasis on career technical education, specifically the Advanced Technology Center at COC. The interim ATC opened in October.

A Santa Clarita Valley resident since 1969, MacGregor served three terms as president of the COC board, was a founding patron of the COC Performing Arts Center and is a former member of the COC Foundation board of directors.

MacGregor’s time will now be spent helping to raise her eight great-grandchildren, she said.