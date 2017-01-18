An ambulance overturned in the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard after colliding with an SUV Wednesday afternoon.

The crash, which was reported at 12:48 p.m., resulted in an American Medical Response ambulance overturning and coming to a rest on its driver side.

The rig’s passenger side also sustained heavy damage. A wide variety of medical materials and instruments were dislodged inside the heavy-duty vehicle and spread across the intersection.

A black Toyota 4-Runner SUV involved in the crash sustained heavy front-end damage.

No injuries were reported in the collision, according to fire and sheriff’s department officials.

Traffic was significantly impacted in the area as access to southbound McBean Parkway was blocked for more than an hour as sheriff’s officials investigated the cause of the crash.