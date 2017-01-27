A Valencia family is coping with the bizarre disappearance of a man who vanished without a trace from his home Thursday.

William John Cierzan, 58, who works at Six Flags Magic Mountain, was watching golf on TV with his nephew at 1:30 p.m. Thursday inside his home on Cuatro Milpas Street, near Seco Canyon Road, said his sister Andrea Peck.

After the nephew left the home, Cierzan began making dinner, she said.

“His wife called him between 3:30 and 4 p.m. and he said ‘I’m putting dinner on’ and he was in great spirits,” she said.

At 5 p.m., the wife called again and he said the chicken was cooked.

But, two hours later, Cierzan’s wife, Linda, arrived home and found the chicken cooked, with the oven turned off.

Her husband’s wallet, keys, and coat were in the house, with credit cards and money in the wallet. The family dog was in the house.

But, there was no sign of Cierzan. And, at 6 p.m. Friday, 24 hours later, he was still missing.

“He has been missing since yesterday, around 6:00 p.m.,” Linda Cierzan told The Signal Friday. “He has never done this before; any assistance would be greatly appreciated.”

On Thursday, with family members looking frantically everywhere for the man they describe as a homebody, they learned something that only deepened the mystery.

They watched the home surveillance video shot by their neighbor across the street which recorded all movement at the front of the Cierzan house on Thursday.

“The video shows he never left the house,” Peck said. “No friends drove up. No one came to the door.

“This man has a history of going to work, living in a house and being very happy,” she said. “He loves his wife. He loves his house. He loves his dog.

“We need an investigator,” she said.

The family filed a missing person’s report with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Thursday.

“On Thursday, the deputies searched every inch of the house,” his sister Peck said.

Will Cierzan was in good health and was happy, she said.

He’s described as 5-foot-8, about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

“He’s a good Catholic boy who goes to church every Sunday,” Peck said.

