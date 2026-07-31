COC opens fall registration 

News release

Students can now register for fall 2026 classes at College of the Canyons, with more than 1,890 class sections available in academic, career education, transfer and noncredit programs, the community college announced in a news release.

The college’s fall schedule includes in-person, online and hybrid courses designed to help students earn degrees and certificates, prepare for careers, transfer to four-year universities and complete general education requirements.

The fall 2026 semester runs Aug. 24 through Dec. 12 and features the high-demand courses students need to meet graduation requirements, complete transfer prerequisites and advance their educational and career goals, the release said.

Courses will be offered in a variety of formats and lengths, including five-, eight-, 12- and 16-week sessions, providing students with flexible options to fit their schedules and learning preferences.

“This fall, students will find more opportunities than ever to take the next step toward their goals, whether that means starting a new career path or preparing to transfer to a four-year university,” David Vakil, interim assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction, said in the release. “With flexible options at both campuses, we’re dedicated to making higher education accessible, supportive and adaptable to students’ busy lives.”

Enrollment fees remain at $46 per unit, and students may still apply for financial aid in time for the fall 2026 semester.

The college’s School of Personal and Professional Learning will also offer more than 300 tuition-free class sections during the fall semester. PPL provides free career skills training, workforce preparation, personal enrichment and lifelong learning opportunities for community members of all ages and experience levels.

New PPL classes being offered this fall include physical therapy assistant skills labs for students enrolled in the PTA program, scriptwriting and advanced screenwriting, learn to speak Diné (Navajo), public safety entry level and promotion exam prep for written exams and Interviews.

For more information about Personal and Professional Learning courses or to register, visit the program’s webpage and www.canyons.edu/academics/schools/ppl.

High school juniors and seniors can also take advantage of College of the Canyons’ dual enrollment opportunities, earning both college and high school credit while benefiting from waived enrollment fees.

Registration for fall 2026 classes is underway and will continue throughout the semester as space is available.

Prospective students can apply for admission, register for fall 2026 classes, explore financial aid opportunities and view the complete class schedule at canyons.edu/schedule.