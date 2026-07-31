Historical Society to host ‘golden spike’ anniversary celebration at Lang 

News release

History buffs and railroad enthusiasts are invited to gather at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the end of Lang Station Road in Canyon Country to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the joining of the rails, uniting northern and southern California.

On Sept. 5, 1876, crowds gathered at Lang Station, a brand new Southern Pacific depot along the San Joaquin line. More than a year earlier, railroad magnate Charles Crocker hired 3,000 Chinese workers to work from opposite directions toward Lang. From the north, he assigned 2,000 to the grades and tunnels of the Tehachapi mountains and from the south, another 1,000 to dig the San Fernando Tunnel.

Everyone was there to observe the “wedding of the rails,” as Crocker drove a spike of solid San Gabriel gold into the rails, using a hammer made of solid silver with a handle of orange wood, completing the system connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles as well as giving Los Angeles access to the rest of the transcontinental railroad. The “marriage” made possible expanded commerce and passenger transport, quickly changing Los Angeles into a burgeoning metropolis.

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society plans to “reenact” this historic event on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. at the site, right off Soledad Canyon Road at the tracks on Lang Station Road.

Admission is free and there is a good chance that Union Pacific will bring its Southern Pacific heritage unit, No. 1996, to pay homage to the line’s original builder, said a news release from the Historical Society.

Speakers will include Eugene Moy from the Chinese Historical Society of Southern California, Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, and various railroad officials. Guests will get a chance to pound a “golden” spike into a track panel created specifically for the event, and railroad experts will be there to answer questions.

Following the ceremonies, from 11 a.m. to closing, River’s End Pub & BBQ will hold a fundraiser, donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the SCV Historical Society. There will also be booths from several historical groups at River’s End, including SCVHS, San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society, Friends of Tehachapi Depot, Chinese Historical Society of Southern California, Vasquez Rocks, and Metrolink.

For updates and information on the event, visit www.scvhs.org.