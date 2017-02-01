MONTEREY PARK – Homicide detectives investigating the disappearance of a Valencia man one week ago, found blood stains inside the man’s home, but would share no details about the discovery, they revealed today at a press conference.

Detectives said they are still treating case as a missing person case.

William Cierzan, 58, went missing Thursday from his home near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.

“Deputies conducted a search at the house Thursday and found what appears to be blood stains,” Det. Ralph Hernandez said Wednesday at the press conference held at the Los Angeles County Sherriff Department’s Homicide Bureau in Monterey Park.

“Due to the suspicious circumstances they called the Homicide Bureau,” he said. “We confirmed there was blood inside the residence.”

Reporters asked him whose blood was found, where the blood was found in the house and how much of it was found.

Hernandez declined to any give details about the blood or what it suggested.

Asked if he suspected foul play, Hernandez said: “Certainly, the possibility exists that there was foul play.”

Hernandez also revealed today that detectives interviewed the last person to see Cierzan whom they identified only as a relative.

“The relative provided us with a statement,” he said.

The Signal reported a day after the disappearance that Cierzan’s nephew had been watching golf with him the afternoon he disappeared.

When asked about home surveillance video captured the day of the disappearance and which shows a view of the Cierzan home, Hernandez said detectives are studying the video and paying particular attention to a vehicle seen near the Cierzan home the day of the disappearance

“We are in the midst of enhancing the video,” he said, adding detectives are also reviewing images captured on other cameras in the area.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt