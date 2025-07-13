Decorating with the 2025 Color of the Year Mocha Mousse 

Have you ever wondered who decides what colors are in fashion each year? Who gives interior decorators the color palette that emerges every year for new home décor?

When shopping for home decorating staples like throw pillows, vases and furniture, who decides what colors will dominate when we refresh our home’s décor?

Color trends for interior design are determined by a combination of factors, with color forecasting organizations like the Pantone Color Institute and the Color Marketing Group playing a significant role. In the past few years, the Pantone Color Institute has decreed select colorful hues have earned the title of Pantone Color of the Year.

The last half-decade of Pantone Color of the Year offerings have included:

2020 Classic Blue, an enduring blue hue for a new decade.

2021 A duo of Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, a luscious yellow combo.

2022 Very Peri, a new take on periwinkle blue.

2023 Viva Magenta, a deep and vibrant red.

2024 Peach Fuzz, a velvety, gentle peach tone.

2025 Pantone Color of the Year Mocha Mousse

At the midpoint of the decade, Pantone has dialed back the color wheel to choose a more neutral shade.

Pantone officials describe the color as “a warming rich brown hue, which nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee, appealing to our desire for comfort.”

It’s easy to see the connection, comfort is a cup of coffee or hot chocolate.

“Underpinned by our desire for every day pleasures, Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director Pantone Color Institute. “Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, Mocha Mousse, extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe. Infused with subtle elegance and earthy refinement, Mocha Mousse presents a discrete and tasteful touch of glamour. A flavorful brown shade, Mocha Mousse envelopes us with its sensorial warmth.”

“Another factor considered when choosing the 2025 Color of the Year is a growing movement to align ourselves more closely with the natural world. The everlasting search for harmony filters through into every aspect of our lives including our relationships, the work we do, our social connections and the natural environment that surrounds us. Harmony brings feelings of contentment, inspiring a positive state of inner peace, calm and balance as well as being tuned in with the world around us. Harmony embraces a culture of connection and unity as well as the synthesis of our mental, spiritual and physical well-being,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

Why the Pantone Color of the Year Important

Pantone invented the Pantone Color Matching System which supports all color conscious industries; textiles, apparel, beauty, interiors and architectural and industrial design.

The color matching system encompasses more than 10,000 color standards across multiple materials including printing, textiles, plastics, pigments and coatings.

More importantly, for the home, Pantone influences the color story developed by interior designers each year. In subtle ways the Pantone Color of the Year shows up in many of the items we buy.

Interior Designers Embrace Mocha Mousse

Interior designers are using Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, to create warm, inviting and sophisticated spaces for home and office.

This rich, mellow brown is being incorporated into various elements of home design, including accent walls and furnishings, as well as flooring and accessories, which evoke a sense of comfort, grounding and timeless elegance.

An evocative rich brown infused with sensorial warmth Mocha Mousse blends the desire for comfort and opulence. It presents a tasteful touch of glamour and of the comfort of home whether appearing on flooring or a painted wall.

Designers are adding more natural materials to home design this year as well, including wood and stone, rattan and wicker, leather and linen.

Manufacturers like Joybird, an online furniture retailer known for its customizable, mid-century modern-inspired pieces, are incorporating shades of Mocha Mousse in a number of home décor items including sofas, sectionals, sleeper sofas, upholstered bed frames, accent chairs, ottomans, pillows, slipcovers and more.

Spoonflower, an on-demand, digital printing company specializing in surface pattern design for custom fabric, wallpaper and home décor, has unveiled exclusive designs for print-on-demand wallpaper, fabric and home décor featuring Mocha Mousse.

Interior designers also suggest using Mocha Mousse through smaller decor items like throw pillows, area rugs, or decorative vases. This subtle approach introduces the color into your home while allowing for easy updates in the future.

Room-by-Room Decor Guide

A host of interior designers commissioned by Pantone suggests the following room-by-room design guide to incorporate Mocha Mousse in refreshing your home’s style for 2025.

Feature Walls Transform a room by painting a feature wall in Mocha Mousse. Its earthy warmth adds depth and character, creating a focal point that feels both modern and grounded.

Furniture and Upholstery Upholstered furniture in Mocha Mousse can anchor a room and tie together other decor elements. From sofas to dining chairs, this color infuses your interiors with a sense of timeless elegance.

Living Room Incorporate this shade into area rugs, curtains, or accent pillows to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. Pair it with complementary neutrals or rich textures to achieve a cohesive and stylish look.

Bedroom Use Mocha Mousse in bedding, upholstered headboards, or a plush rug for a tranquil, restful retreat.

Kitchen and Dining Add energy and warmth to these spaces with bar stools, dining chairs, or cabinetry. Add table placemats to reflect the year’s trending hue.