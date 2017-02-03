On Friday, the William S. Hart Union High School District released additional information about its upcoming provisional appointment of its newest Governing Board member.

Members of the Governing Board voted 3-1 in favor of making a provisional appointment, instead of holding a special election, to the remainder of resigning Board Member Robert Hall’s term until December 2018.

Board members opted for the appointment to save residents and community members from a “costly election.”

“Our decision to go to appointment is one to save the community over a quarter million dollars for an election,” Governing Board President Joe Messina said in a press release. “The community as a whole will have the ability to validate our choice in the next election in 2018. The process will be held in an open and transparent manner.”

Hall’s resignation was effective Feb. 1, 2017 after he submitted his letter of resignation to Los Angeles County Board of Education Jan. 19, 2017.

He is stepping down to take a 15-month position with Advanced Bionics/Sonova in Singapore, according to the Hart District.

“An opportunity of a lifetime to take an international assignment to Asia has taken me away from a special role with a truly special district and team,” Hall said in a press release. “The Hart District is truly a gem in the community and I will miss working with everyone.”

Hall’s resignation leaves a vacancy for the Trustee Area Number 3 seat.

With the provisional appointment process, board members and the district now have 60 days to appoint an individual to the position who resides within the trustee area, which encompasses Golden Valley and Hart High School attendance areas.

Individuals interested in applying for the position must be a registered voter who are 18 years of age or older and are not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding civil office, as it states in the California Education Code.

Those wishing to apply for the position, whose primary residence is within Trustee Area 3, should visit www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/governing-board-vacancy for more information and to access the application.

The deadline to apply for the Governing Board position is March 15 at 4 p.m. The newly-appointed board member will then be sworn in April 19.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_