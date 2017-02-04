Reports of a kidnapping in Newhall came in to the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 12:49 p.m., but the alleged abduction was just someone loading a child into a Tesla’s back seat, officials said.

“It was not a kidnapping,” said Lt. Rob Hahnlein.

“The new Teslas have a weird back seat and when they put the (child) in the back seat it looked like they were putting them in the trunk.”

A passerby originally reported the incident to the sheriff’s station and was concerned that there might have been a possible child abduction on Lyons Avenue and Apple Street.

The Sheriff’s Department discovered the gray Tesla a short amount of time after the incident was reported and detained the driver at gun point.

“We’re going to investigate (a kidnapping) and detain whoever until we figure out that it is not a crime,” said Hahnlein.

“We’re not Tesla experts.”

The driver of the Tesla showed law enforcement officials how a passerby might mistake the incident as an abduction due to the design of the back seat.