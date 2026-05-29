County breaks ground for Fire Station 46 in Valencia by FivePoint 

Santa Clarita and its surrounding areas are expanding, and that calls for the addition of more first responders to ensure the safety of the community. Toward that end, work to construct Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 46 is officially underway — the first new station developed in the Valencia by FivePoint area.

The 13,000-square-foot station is scheduled to open in October 2027.

Friday morning’s groundbreaking was led by Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, L.A. County Fire Chief Deputy of Emergency Operations Jon F. O’Brien, Five Point President and CEO Daniel Hedigan, and Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, in addition to other local dignitaries and representatives.

Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger speaks to the attendees during the Fire Station 46 Groundbreaking in Valencia by FivePoint on Friday, May 29, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Thank you for joining us today to celebrate the groundbreaking of Fire Station 46 — an important milestone for the Valencia community,” Barger said. “This 13,000-square-foot state-of-the-art station reflects our shared commitment to strengthening fire protection and emergency response. Fire Station 46 has been thoughtfully designed with room to grow as the community needs evolve. It will house one engine company and one paramedic squad, significantly enhancing our ability to respond quickly and effectively when emergency strikes.”

Adding additional units is essential for fire safety in an environment like the Santa Clarita Valley, according to Barger.

“Fire safety is one of the most essential pillars of a resilient community, especially one as fire-prone as the Santa Clarita Valley. Seconds matter in a fire, medical emergency or a natural disaster. The ability of our firefighters to respond rapidly with the right resources can mean the difference between containment and catastrophe — between life and loss,” Barger said. “The men and women of the Los Angeles County Fire Department will continue to serve our communities with extraordinary dedication and pride at this station.”

Being built on Bombero Lane, the station is living up to its street name given that “bombero” means “firefighter” in Spanish.

Los Angeles County Chief Deputy of Emergency Operations Jon F. O’Brien discusses the benefits of this station during the Fire Station 46 Groundbreaking in Valencia by FivePoint on Friday, May 29, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“The overwhelming support for Fire Station 46 is a testament to our collective dedication to better serve the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley,” O’Brien said. “I’m excited to share that the fire station will be the first county fire station built with the reserve apparatus barn capable of housing three apparatus, which are so critical during those times when we need to augment staffing when wildfires threaten our communities.”

He added: “We are always looking ahead and planning, so we can ensure the life, safety and fire protection needs of our residents and businesses are met.”

Hedigan took the podium to discuss the collaborative and holistic approaches that it took for the station to come to fruition.

President and Chief Executive Officer for FivePoint Daniel Hedigan shares remarks with the crowd during the Fire Station 46 Groundbreaking in Valencia by FivePoint on Friday, May 29, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“It’s been a pleasure to partner with the county Fire Department and others to design and develop a community that embraces best practices to promote fire safety. Holistic approach includes use of non-combustible materials to meet [fire] building codes that encompasses everything — from comprehensive ember protection and fire-resistant landscaping, to fuel modification zones, wider roadways, underground utilities and dependable water storage,” Hedigan said.

Hedigan also recognized the “four-legged firefighters,” who work tirelessly for the residents’ safety.

“Our fire mitigation strategy includes deploying more than 1,500 goats to graze on dry brush and overgrowth, moving vegetation that could otherwise provide fuel for wildfire. And, they do it without requiring any gas. Having a state-of-the-art fire station, staffed by trained professionals ready to respond at a moment’s notice, is another critical piece of the puzzle,” Hedigan said. “As the community continues to grow, these facilities will provide additional layers of action that dramatically improve this community’s safety and peace of mind.”

Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste discusses the beauty of Santa Clarita during the Fire Station 46 Groundbreaking in Valencia by FivePoint on Friday, May 29, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste gave the perspective of Santa Clarita residents’ experiences as major fires have impacted the city throughout the years.

“We’ve seen devastating wildfires in this valley. We’ve seen this valley completely surrounded by fire at one time. The Fire Department knows that history, so they have supported our families and populations through some of the most difficult moments, and first responders have stood on the front lines through some of the most perilous and horrendous fires,” Weste said. “Every time we get a new fire station, it’s one more plank supporting safety. They can’t do it without those resources being available. We are one valley.”