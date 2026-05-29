LASD asks motorists to avoid Valencia intersection due to fatal crash  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was asking motorists to avoid the area surrounding the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Copper Hill Drive, due to a fatal multivehicle traffic collision on Friday afternoon.

“Please use alternate routes and expect delays,” read the social media post published just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

Lt. Luis Molina of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed that one fatality had been reported to him, but he did not have the circumstances of the crash or the nature of the investigation as of 4 p.m.

There was no information immediately available from SCV Sheriff’s Station officials regarding what caused the crash, which was just west of Rye Canyon Road, on Newhall Ranch Road.

L.A. County Fire Department officials said paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 2:42 p.m., and were on the scene within four minutes. They were two individuals taken from the scene at 3:14 p.m., he added.

Newhall Ranch Road traffic was closed in both directions near the site of the collision, which involved a white Mazda sedan and a silver Audi sedan.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.