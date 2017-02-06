Another storm system hit the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, slowing traffic on the freeways and causing flooding on city streets.

Commuters experienced slowed traffic on the southbound Interstate 5, just south of Calgrove Boulevard, when a series of potholes appeared in the No. 4 and 5 lanes of the freeway.

Witnesses reported seeing cars with flat tires on the side of the road from driving over the interstate’s potholes.

The rain also brought flooding to Del Valle Road and Hasley Canyon Road before 9 a.m.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol almost closed the road; however, held off doing so as drivers could make their way through the flooded streets.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast projects that the rain will continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday morning, with a 50 percent chance of showers Tuesday.

Gusty winds will accompany the storm with south winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour (mph) and gusts up to 30 mph, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the mid-60s and lows in the low-50s throughout the week before a chance of rain returns Friday morning.

