News release issued Tuesday Feb. 7, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Station.

On Friday, February 3, 2017, at approximately 1:15 AM, Santa Clarita deputies responded to the 18200 block of Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, regarding a Burglary Call. The victim, a female Hispanic, 33 years-old, said she was awakened by noises in the home. When she started to get out of bed to inquire, a male suspect entered the room armed with two knives. The suspect had his face and his hands covered with clothing. The suspect ordered the female victim to remain in bed and she complied. She quickly awoke her husband, male Hispanic, 39 years-old, who had been asleep in the bed next to her. The suspect then demanded money from both victims, they surrendered the little cash they had and also surrendered their cell phones. The suspect then fled the residence with the victims’ property and fortunately no injuries were reported.

The victims immediately called 9-1-1 and reported the crime. The victims also provided video surveillance footage that clearly depicted the suspect’s actions prior to entering the residence and concealing his face and body. Santa Clarita Valley Station Detectives immediately processed the surveillance video, checked for witnesses, and investigated the scene of the crime.

By late Friday afternoon and after extensive research and investigative work, a known narcotics offender was identified as the suspect who committed the crime. This information was shared with patrol personnel. A patrol deputy familiar with the suspect, located him in a wash area near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway at approximately 10:00 AM on February 4, 2017. Based on the great surveillance footage, the suspect admitted to the crime.

Thanks to the hard work by station detectives and patrol personnel, this dangerous criminal offender was identified and arrested within 33 hours of committing the crime.

The victims have been traumatized by the incident and have requested to keep their privacy.

The surveillance video will not be released, but one still image of the suspect will be made available.

Any on camera media request will be handled at 5:00 PM, today, 02-07-17, at Santa Clarita Valley Station with Lt. Somoano.

The suspect will be arranged today on two counts of armed robbery and one count of residential burglary, with bail set at $230,000.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would also like to thank the victims for their cooperation with this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 255-1121. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Written By:

Ignacio Somoano, Lieutenant

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

23740 Magic Mountain Parkway

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

(661) 255-1121

Website: http://www.SantaClarita.lasd.org

LASD Text & Email (Register at http://www.Nixle.com :

https://local.nixle.com/lasd—santa-clarita-valley-station–los-angeles-county-sheriff/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SantaClaritaValleySheriffsStation

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SCVSheriff

* Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station policies the City of Santa Clarita and the

Unincorporated communities of a portion of the Angeles National Forest, as well as

Bouquet Canyon, Canyon County, Castaic, Gorman, Hasley Canyon, Newhall,

Neenach, Sand Canyon, Santa Clarita, Saugus, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Sleepy

Valley, Southern Oaks, Stevenson Ranch, Sunset Point, Tesoro del Valle, Valencia, Val

Verde, West Hills and West Ranch: