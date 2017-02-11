A shopper huddles under an umbrella as heavy rain surprises shoppers in the Walmart Super Center in Santa Clarita on Saturday afternoon. Dan Watson/The Signal
You may have heard heavy rumbling overhead as a thunderstorm rolls over the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday.

“We have shower and thunderstorms pretty much across our whole area,” said Carol Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A flood advisory was issued for the Santa Clarita Valley at 2:26 p.m.

“The reason that we’re getting this is that we have a front that came through yesterday and what is happening today is that the main low is moving overhead,” Smith said.

A man and a woman huddle under an umbrella as they are caught in the rain as they head for the Walmart Super Center on Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita on Saturday afternoon. Dan Watson/The Signal

The cold air aloft is destabilizing the atmosphere, creating brief, heavy showers and thunder.

Showers, hail, thunder and even a slight possibility of lightening are expected Saturday afternoon.

“After about 5 p.m. we should be done with thunder and have lighter showers as the low drifts out of the area,” Smith said.

Those driving on slippery roadways should be cautious, especially when driving in a hail storm.

“If there is hail coming down you really want to slow down and take extra time to where you’re going and if it’s a real heavy shower, you may want to pull over,” Smith said.

As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, rain is not in the forecast for Sunday.

