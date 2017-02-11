You may have heard heavy rumbling overhead as a thunderstorm rolls over the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday.

“We have shower and thunderstorms pretty much across our whole area,” said Carol Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A flood advisory was issued for the Santa Clarita Valley at 2:26 p.m.

“The reason that we’re getting this is that we have a front that came through yesterday and what is happening today is that the main low is moving overhead,” Smith said.

The cold air aloft is destabilizing the atmosphere, creating brief, heavy showers and thunder.

Showers, hail, thunder and even a slight possibility of lightening are expected Saturday afternoon.

“After about 5 p.m. we should be done with thunder and have lighter showers as the low drifts out of the area,” Smith said.

Those driving on slippery roadways should be cautious, especially when driving in a hail storm.

“If there is hail coming down you really want to slow down and take extra time to where you’re going and if it’s a real heavy shower, you may want to pull over,” Smith said.

As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, rain is not in the forecast for Sunday.