Bomb squad receives false alarm in Canyon Country 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station. Courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed that a call for the bomb squad Friday in Canyon Country was a false alarm. 

Deputies received a call around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ermine Street and Langside Avenue, regarding what was reported as a possible grenade. 

The department’s explosives experts were called to the scene to make the official determination that it was a plastic toy, according to officials. 

The scene was cleared around 11 a.m., according to Deputy Jose Gomez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS