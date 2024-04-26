Bomb squad receives false alarm in Canyon Country 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed that a call for the bomb squad Friday in Canyon Country was a false alarm.

Deputies received a call around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ermine Street and Langside Avenue, regarding what was reported as a possible grenade.

The department’s explosives experts were called to the scene to make the official determination that it was a plastic toy, according to officials.

The scene was cleared around 11 a.m., according to Deputy Jose Gomez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.