Master Chorale holds ’60s-themed fundraiser  

How groovy! Attendees could travel back in time and enjoy the 1960s during the Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s annual Cabaret and Cabernet benefit, “Let the Sunshine In,” at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday.

With silent auctions, a live auction, classic cars, appetizers and dinner, and most importantly, a performance of ’60s hits by members of the chorale, guests were treated to an enriching experience of the decade.

Attendees could take photos with the 1960s cars displayed outside at the Canyon Country Community Center during the Santa Clarita Master Chorale benefit “Let the Sunshine In” on Saturday, April 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“The Santa Clarita Master Chorale has been around for 25 years, and this is our annual fundraiser. It’s so much fun — you see all of the flowers on the wall and peace signs, and we have a great show of all ’60s tunes,” said Mary Purdy, event coordinator and founding member of the chorale.

Mary Purdy fits the 1960s theme of “Let the Sunshine In” during the Santa Clarita Master Chorale benefit at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, April 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The 1960s, according to Purdy, was a decade of transformation and changes in society as a whole.

“It’s really interesting to think about the ’60s, because it was a time of a lot of change. We started with ‘My Boyfriend’s Back’ and ended with Janis Joplin singing ‘Bobby McGee,’” Purdy said. “We’re doing a show that will show that whole change.”

The chorale has been planning its 1960s comeback since September, according to Purdy.

“This is our major fundraiser that we do each year. We’ve done at least 10, but this is our second year at this spot. We have a person that helps put together a whole show and they’ve got a band and all the different members of the chorale are the ones that will be presenting the musical acts that go on,” said Allan Petker, conductor and artistic director of the chorale.

Petker, who has been a conductor for over 30 years and a part of the chorale for 20, took a step back on Saturday to watch the event come together.

“It’s wonderful [working] with wonderful singers who auditioned and then getting to bring wonderful orchestra players that are professionals in the town,” Petker said. “The first thing I look forward to tonight is that I just get to attend. Many times I have either sung or played an instrument. This year, I pretty much get to sit there.”

Attendees take a look at the silent auction during the Master Chorale benefit at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, April 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

As an avid supporter of the arts in the community, Petker is delighted with the work and dedication that goes into the chorale.

“I’m a strong believer that it’s the arts that are really a statement in the community, and that [it helps] with our sanity and creativity. It’s beautiful,” Petker said. “The chorale is made up of community members, and it’s something in the community that’s always lifting up the arts.”