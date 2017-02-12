Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

A minor allegedly attempted to steal a woman’s purse at a Walmart parking lot when an off-duty police officer intervened on Sunday, law officials confirmed.

“He took her purse out of her shopping cart,” Lt. Byron Wainie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

The off-duty officer chased the suspect and detained him in the parking lot until officials arrived on scene at the Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive.

On Saturday, a different suspect also attempted to steal a purse from a victim at the same Walmart.

Officials are still on the lookout for that suspect that is described as a black male last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
