A minor allegedly attempted to steal a woman’s purse at a Walmart parking lot when an off-duty police officer intervened on Sunday, law officials confirmed.

“He took her purse out of her shopping cart,” Lt. Byron Wainie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

The off-duty officer chased the suspect and detained him in the parking lot until officials arrived on scene at the Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive.

On Saturday, a different suspect also attempted to steal a purse from a victim at the same Walmart.

Officials are still on the lookout for that suspect that is described as a black male last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.