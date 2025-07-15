LASD searching for escaped inmate  

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and California Highway Patrol are actively searching for an escaped inmate who was seen near a Saugus neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement officials were notified at approximately 9:52 a.m. that an inmate, believed to be from a fire camp on the 53100 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road was seen roaming around the area near Copper Hill Drive, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station.

A multi-agency search is underway for the inmate, with deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area office assisting in the effort, according to Jensen and Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for the local CHP office. An aerial unit has also been sent to assist with the search, Jensen added.

The inmate, who is from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, was described to be a male Hispanic with a shaved head, Jensen said, adding that he may be within the area of Copper Hill Drive and Haskell Canyon Road.

SCV station officials ask that residents remain indoors and secure their homes as they search for the inmate and any suspicious activity should be reported to the station at 661-260-4000 or dial 9-1-1.

The CDCR camp on San Francisquito Canyon Road is jointly operated by the CDCR and the L.A. County Fire Department, according to the CDCR website.

This is a developing news story and information will be added as it becomes available.