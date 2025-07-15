Longtime TMU president dies after illness 

Grace Community Church and The Master’s University announced Monday evening that Pastor John MacArthur, leader of TMU for the past 40 years, has died. He was 86.

MacArthur became the president of The Master’s University, which was formerly Los Angeles Baptist College, in 1985, according to TMU’s website. The following year, MacArthur founded The Master’s Seminary, a graduate school dedicated to training men for full-time pastoral roles and missionary work.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of our longtime president and chancellor, Dr. John MacArthur,” wrote Mason Nesbitt, communications manager for TMU, in a statement Monday evening on behalf of the university. “Yet we rejoice, knowing he is now receiving his heavenly reward. Over 40 years of faithful leadership, Dr. MacArthur left an enduring legacy on our campus — one that will echo for generations and into eternity. We praise the Lord for Dr. MacArthur’s unwavering commitment to Christ and Scripture and his passion for training the next generation of faithful Christians.”

Hundreds of replies began showing up rapidly on social media for the well-known, if at times controversial religious leader. Most reflected passionate support for a man who had gained international acclaim, but more recently, his teachings and ministry have gained attention for views criticized for contravening COVID-19 health orders. More recently, Grace Community Church was sued by a woman who claimed she was not allowed to leave the church.

A representative from Grace Community Church reached in response to the lawsuit last week said MacArthur had been ill for some time but declined to cite specifics.

“Our hearts are heavy, yet rejoicing, as we share the news that our beloved pastor and teacher John MacArthur has entered into the presence of the Savior. This evening, his faith became sight. He faithfully endured until his race was run,” read a post on X from Grace to You, the name of his international ministry, citing the Bible verse 2 Timothy 4:1-8.

Through his work at Grace to You, MacArthur developed an international following over the past 50-plus years, according to the Grace Community Church website.

The nonprofit Grace to You, produces and distributes his books, audio resources and the “Grace to You” radio and television programs, which “air more than 1,000 times daily throughout the English-speaking world, reaching major population centers on every continent of the world,” according to the church.

He was married to his wife, Patricia, for more than 61 years, and the two have four married children: Matt, Marcy, Mark and Melinda; and 15 grandchildren.

“As Chancellor, Dr. MacArthur provides spiritual guidance and mentorship with the campus community, fosters trust with stakeholders, and engages with students through chapel and campus events,” according to the university’s website. “In his time at Master’s, Dr. MacArthur has overseen large academic expansions including the addition of two master’s degree programs, an extension campus (IBEX) in Israel, a degree-completion program for working adults, and an online degree program available to Christians around the world.”

TMU is also in the middle of a massive plan to expand its Placerita Canyon campus, as well as build a university cathedral there, as a celebration of TMU’s 100-year history, dating back to the days of Los Angeles Baptist College.