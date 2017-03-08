Authorities are asking for the public’s help after an expectant mother was robbed of her cash in Canyon Country Friday morning.

The incident took place at a convenience store on the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road shortly after 10 a.m. when the woman placed cash on the counter during a transaction with the store’s clerk.

Surveillance footage from inside the business shows the alarming moments that unfolded after.

The suspect, who is described as a 5-foot 9-inch tall black male in his 30s, is seen entering the store on the right side of the frame.

At the camera’s timecode 10:12:20, the clerk hands the unidentified man an unknown product as the woman places more currency on the countertop.

Five seconds later, the suspect is seen reaching around the 23-year-old pregnant woman before shoving her and seizing an unknown amount of money. The clerk briefly struggles with the man before the suspected robber takes off with the cash.

The woman, eight months into her pregnancy, chased the man through the store and across a parking lot before the man fled in a white Ford Fusion four-door sedan.

The car was last seen traveling northbound on Solamint Road near Soledad Canyon Road, a sheriff’s department press release said.

It is a believed the suspect vanished with a majority of the victim’s money, the bulletin said.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.