Touring Drums Corps draws spectators at COC 

One could hear echoing drums in Valencia as the Gold Showcase exhibited a lineup of 12 elite drum corps from throughout the country on Wednesday at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium.

Santa Clarita was the first stop as a part of the nationwide tour. It was also the first time the organization has come to Santa Clarita to perform, according to a news release by Gold Drum & Bugle Corps.

The lineup, which consists of competitors from throughout California and states such Massachusetts, Arizona and Colorado, is a part of Gold Drum & Bugle Corps, which is associated with Drum Corps International.

“Founded in 2005, Gold Drum & Bugle Corps has become one of the premier junior drum corps in the country. The organization provides professional instruction in brass, percussion, color guard, dance and marching. Each year, it empowers young performers to rise to their highest potential on and off the field,” according to the release.

Celebrating 20 years of the organization, Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, Councilwoman Patsy Ayala and Parks Commissioner Huge Cherre recognized the efforts of the organization with a commemorative certificate.

“Santa Clarita was proud to host this world-class event,” Ayala said, according to the release. “Gold has spent 20 years inspiring young people and communities through discipline, music and excellence.”

According to the release, the stadium reached full capacity at 7,000 attendees on Wednesday.

The tour will continue on to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, in addition to stadiums in 10 states such as Texas, Ohio and Kentucky.

For more information, visit www.goldyoutharts.org/drumcorps.