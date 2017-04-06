Community discussion about the Chiquita Canyon Landfill controversy will continue Wednesday, April 19.

Over 100 Santa Clarita residents shared their two-minute testimonies at the first public forum on March 1, but time did not allow for everyone to get their turn.

A follow up public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on the 19th during the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission’s regular meeting in Downtown Los Angeles with a satellite location at Stevenson Ranch Library.

People at both locations will be able to interact with one another in real-time via projection screens.

Planning commissioners will decide whether to accept, or make changes to, the planning department’s recommendation after the hearing.

Santa Clarita residents are invited to go to either location.

The Santa Clarita address is 25950 The Old Road and the Los Angeles location is 320 W. Temple Street in Suite 150.

