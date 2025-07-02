Planning your Fourth of July in the SCV 

Fourth of July 2025 will offer a full day of events in the Santa Clarita Valley, from the annual parade in the morning to fireworks viewing parties in the evening, to celebrate the Declaration of Independence and the 249th birthday of the United States.

This year, the SCV will begin its annual festivities early in the day with the morning Fourth of July parade and related events in Newhall and Valencia, and finishing with the city of Santa Clarita’s fireworks display in the evening at the Valencia Town Center.

Here’s a look at some of the activities and events scheduled for the day:

Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade

Friday, July 4, 9 a.m.

Old Town Newhall

The Santa Clarita Valley is lucky to have an established, popular Fourth of July Parade held annually in Old Town Newhall.

This year’s event, themed “Home is Where the Hart is … Welcome Hart Park!” honors not only the nation’s independence but also a special milestone for the SCV community, the city of Santa Clarita’s efforts to officially welcome William S. Hart Park as the city’s 40th park.

On Friday, July 4, thousands of spectators and participants will line the streets of Old Town Newhall to cheer on a parade of local dignitaries, officials, businesses, Scout troops, nonprofits, arts organizations, your neighbors and more.

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Newhall Roundabout, traveling north on Main Street, west on Lyons Avenue onto Orchard Village Road and concluding on Dalbey Drive at Avenida Ignacio.

The SCV Fourth of July Parade is made possible each year because of a dedicated group of nearly 400 community volunteers.

For more information, visit SCVParade.com.

2025 Fourth of July Parade map courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.

BEFORE THE PARADE …

Rotary Club of SCV Pancake Breakfast

24200 Main St., Newhall

Friday, July 4, 6:30-9:30 a.m.

Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club’s annual fundraising pancake breakfast offers guests tasty pancakes, sausage, juice and cowboy coffee.

The 41st Annual Independence Day Classic

Newhall Memorial Park

24933 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Friday, July 4, 7-10 a.m.

Join the Santa Clarita Valley’s oldest and largest running event, the 41st annual Independence Day Classic. Races include the 5K, Masters Walk and Kid K.

• Kids K starts at 7:15 a.m.

• 5K Race starts at 7:30 a.m.

• Masters Walk (1 mile) begins at 7:35 a.m.

Packet pickup and in-person registration, if not sold out, is available from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall.

Registration will not be offered on Friday, July 4. Race Day Packet Pickup will be available on July 4 from 6 to 7 a.m. for the 5K and Master’s Walk.

Look for the inflatable arch.

Info: tinyurl.com/3ewn8t2m.

FIREWORKS IN THE SCV

Because of the danger of high fire potential, it is best to leave the fireworks on the shelf and let the professionals handle the pyrotechnics. All personal fireworks, including the “safe and sane” variety, are illegal in the SCV.

Valencia Town Center Fireworks

24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia

Friday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to attend its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. As in years past, the show will take place at the Valencia Town Center parking lot at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street. Public parking will be available at the mall, outside of the fireworks “launch zone” that will be closed off for safety. The city notes that RV parking is not allowed at the mall. More information: tinyurl.com/mu8h688w.

Six Flags Magic Mountain Fireworks

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia

July 4-6, 9:15 p.m.

Six Flags Magic Mountain will offer Fourth of July fireworks on three consecutive nights. You can view the Magic Mountain show from locations near the theme park, but optimal viewing is from inside the park from the Full Throttle Plaza, DC Universe and Main Gate Plaza. More information:

www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

Stevenson Ranch Fourth of July Celebration

Richard Rioux Park

26233 Faulkner Drive, Stevenson Ranch

Friday, July 4, 9 p.m.

This Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show will offer a special community celebration for the residents of Stevenson Ranch. The park will open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin around 9 p.m. The event features entertainment and food trucks. Bring your own chairs, blankets and picnic baskets.