A 50-member planning team, made up of officials from the county, local cities, homeless service providers and faith leaders from across Los Angeles County, will gather Thursday to discuss Measure H.

No representatives from Santa Clarita, the third largest city in the county, are on the team.

Considering there are 88 cities in the county and only 50 spots on the team, some would inevitably get left out.

“We did provide an opportunity for any city to participate,” L.A. County Homeless Initiative Senior Analyst Michael Castillo said. “The window of opportunity is still open and city representatives can reach out and ask how they can get involved.”

At the meeting, the team will review budget proposals and provide spending recommendations to the Board of Supervisors for the first three years of Measure H, the initiative to raise taxes one-fourth of a cent to go toward homeless services.

On Feb. 7, the Board of Supervisors discussed 51 strategies for resolving homelessness, 21 of which were eligible for Measure H funding.

The purpose of the meeting on April 13 will be to further discuss funding for each strategy. The first planning meeting took place on March 23, where the team gleaned information on the strategies.

Representatives from all eight service planning areas in the county are on the team. Santa Clarita is in planning area two, which includes Val Verde, San Fernando, Burbank, Glendale, Calabasas and parts of Los Angeles. This valley’s region will be represented by L.A. Family Housing Senior Vice President John Horn.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and ask questions.

The meeting will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on April 13 at United Way of Greater L.A. in the 30th floor penthouse on 1150 S. Olive Street in Los Angeles.

