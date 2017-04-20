SOURCE: City of Santa Clarita

The City of Santa Clarita will host the Stage 4 Finish for the 2017 Amgen Tour of California, America’s most prestigious cycling race, presented by AEG, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Members of the community are encouraged to join in on the excitement of this world class event by attending the Lifestyle Festival, a day-long festival which begins at noon on Wednesday, May 17. The festival will take place adjacent to the Stage 4 Finish at Magic Mountain Parkway at Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24201 Valencia Boulevard.

“We are extremely excited that Santa Clarita is once again hosting a stage for the Amgen Tour of California,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “I encourage residents to come to the Westfield Valencia Town Center and cheer on the cyclists. It’s one of the world’s best cycling events and it’s coming to our city – that’s something to celebrate!”

The Lifestyle Festival is designed to provide and promote a healthy lifestyle and cycling-related experiences. The festival provides a day of entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Featuring more than 40 exhibitors, family activities, food and drink, live race streaming on large video screens, cancer and cardiovascular awareness education and more, the Lifestyle Festival provides the perfect place for attendees to spend time during the race. Information on exhibitor opportunities is available at amgentourofcalifornia.com/festival. A schedule of events will be posted closer to the race – highlights will include:

, a biotechnology company in the race to dramatically improve patients’ lives, is proud to sponsor the Amgen Tour of California yet again this year. To raise awareness around two of the world’s most serious illnesses and connect with patients, title sponsor Amgen will host two booths; Breakaway from Cancer and Breakaway from Heart Disease at the Lifestyle Festival. Breakaway from Cancer ® is a national initiative to increase awareness of important resources available to people affected by cancer – from prevention through survivorship. Representatives from Amgen’s four Breakaway from Cancer ® independent nonprofit partners will be on-site, offering information and support for festivalgoers who are interested in prevention, facing a new diagnosis, caring for a loved one, or struggling with financial issues. In addition, event attendees will have the opportunity to buy an Amgen Tour of California-themed t-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Breakaway from Cancer ® independent nonprofit partners.

will encourage Americans to be aware of their risk of heart disease through cholesterol and blood pressure screening, courtesy of the American Heart Association, to understand how lifestyle choices can impact their risk of heart disease and to feel empowered and take action to eat better and get active for good heart health! The Lexus space at the Lifestyle Festival near the finish line each day will be built out of a refurbished shipping container with athletically inspired design and points of interest throughout. Guests can visit two fully immersive virtual reality experiences. Lexus Elevate will give cycling fans the opportunity to follow former pro Christian Vande Velde on a ride while he describes his thoughts on cycling’s most enduring question… Why ride? Guests in the space will also have the opportunity to enjoy the VR Cycling Challenge within a virtual peloton, 3-D spatial sound and a 360-degree view. The Lexus F SPORT Bike will be on display and the live race broadcast via the Microsoft Tour Tracker will be available for viewing.

performs across the country, bringing thrilling BMX displays to professional sporting events, exhibitions and fairs. The team consists of some of the best riders in the country, as seen on the X Games and Dew Tour, throwing down tricks that will be sure to impress. The team will perform daily at the Amgen Tour of California Finish Line, so be sure to stop by and cheer them on! Strider Races are local race and play experiences created at the grassroots level designed to let toddlers and young kids ages 18 months to 5 years old explore the world on two wheels and participate in some friendly competitive riding. Strider Races will be held at select Start and Finish Cities including South Lake Tahoe, Elk Grove, Sacramento, Big Bear Lake and Pasadena. For more information or to register, please visit http://amgentourofcalifornia.com/strider .

Cycling fans can’t get any closer to the action at the Amgen Tour of California and the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease™ Women’s Race empowered with SRAM than race-day VIP Experiences. These limited edition hospitality packages are the only way for fans to get on the course and behind the scenes during a stage of America’s Greatest Race. Each custom-designed experience will bring fans closer to the action and the world’s most talented and decorated men and women cyclists:

VIP Car Ride ($600-$700): A behind-the-scenes experience like no other in professional sports; guests are actually a part of the race watching the riders up close inside the peloton! Arrive at the finish ahead of the cyclists and watch them cross the finish line. Participants will receive an official Amgen Tour of California jersey and hospitality pass. Limited availability remains for select stages.

Finish Line Experience ($500): Get a glimpse of the inner workings of the event. Visit the broadcast compound, which generates the feed that is simulcast to over 200 countries and territories. Check out the backstage area where the riders prepare for the daily awards ceremony. Get insight and knowledge from industry friends and experts! Includes Hospitality Pass and a Commemorative gift.

For more information on VIP Experiences, visit amgentourofcalifornia.com/VIP or contact Carter Jones at 213-763-4662 or cajones@aegworldwide.com.

If you are interested in learning more about the Amgen Tour of California in Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaTourOfCA.com. This website will be updated with information about volunteer opportunities, ancillary events surrounding the Amgen Tour of California in Santa Clarita, and community sponsorship opportunities. For more information about the Amgen Tour of California, including sponsorship and VIP experience opportunities, please visit amgentourofcalifornia.com.

About the Amgen Tour of California

The Amgen Tour of California is a Tour de France-style cycling road race created and presented by AEG that challenges the world’s top professional cycling teams to compete along a demanding course that traverses hundreds of miles of California’s iconic highways, byways and coastlines each spring. The teams chosen to participate have included Olympic medalists, Tour de France contenders and world champions. Amgen Tour of California is listed on the international professional cycling calendar (2 HC, meaning “beyond category”), awarding important, world-ranking points to the top finishers. More information is available at amgentourofcalifornia.com.

The first-ever U.S. UCI WorldTour course will cover more than 575 miles through 12 host cities May 14-20, including Sacramento, Modesto, San Jose, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Santa Barbara, Santa Clarita, Ontario, Mt. Baldy, Big Bear Lake, Mountain High and Pasadena. The Amgen Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Women’s Race empowered with SRAM May 11-14 will visit South Lake Tahoe and Elk Grove before concluding in Sacramento as the men’s race gets underway.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people’s lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world’s leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit amgen.com and follow us on twitter.com/amgen.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports venue and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 120 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz arenas; AEG Live, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world’s largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at aegworldwide.com.