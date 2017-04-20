In search of voting convenience and cost-efficiency, Senator Henry Stern’s (D-Canoga Park) Senate Bill 286 was approved by the senate on Thursday.

The bill, the first of Stern’s to be presented on the Senate floor, would allow voters who lose their vote-by-mail ballot or never receive it to cast a regular ballot instead of a provisional one at a live polling place.

“By equipping poll workers with more accurate, up-to-date information, we can reduce provisional balloting and give Election Day voters more confidence about the ballots they cast while saving taxpayer dollars by making vote tabulation more efficient,” Stern said in a statement.

This legislation, which passed 28-12, would reduce expensive provisional ballots and maintain election integrity, Stern’s office said.

Over 60 percent of California voters use vote-by-mail ballots, according to Stern’s office.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla and the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials support the bill.

Senate Bill 286 will now go before the State Assembly.

