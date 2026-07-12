Celebrate California Summer Nights 

Honestly, when was the last time you headed to the beach for a grunion run? The hallmark of a true California summer, the running of the grunion is a “must see” California experience.

In addition to the grunion runs, Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a number of special summer night events happening throughout the Southland.

Enjoy concerts, the Hollywood Bowl, Rooftop Cinema, Cinema in the Park, star gazing and more.

Grunion Runs

The 2026 California grunion season runs now through Aug. 31. And, the best Southern California beaches for watching grunion runs feature wide, gently sloping, and less-lit sandy areas. The ends of beaches near piers are often the most active.

Runs occur only at night, usually 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the nights following a full moon or new moon.

Bring a red-light flashlight or cover a regular flashlight with red cellophane; bright white lights can spook the fish and disrupt their spawning.

If you plan to catch grunion, a California fishing license is required for anyone 16 and older and you may only catch them with your bare hands, no digging or tools allowed. The bag limit is 30 fish per person.

Top viewing spots include

Cabrillo Beach, 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro 90731.

Seal Beach, 900 Ocean Ave., Seal Beach 90740.

Bolsa Chica State Beach, 17851 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach 92649.

La Jolla Shores, 8303 Camino Del Oro, La Jolla 92037.

Coronado Beach, 920 Ocean Blvd., Coronado 92118.

Venice Beach, 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice 90291.

Santa Monica State Beach, 1550 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica 90401.

For SCV residents the beaches in Ventura County might be the closest and easiest for finding grunion.

Surfer’s Knoll Beach, 1596 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura 93001. Widely recognized as one of the most reliable and popular beaches for grunion runs in the county.

Ventura Harbor Beach and Marina Park, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura 93001. Runs have been frequently spotted stretching from the harbor down to the promenade near C Street.

Pierpont Beach, 1200 S Seaward Ave, Ventura, 93001.

La Conchita Beach, W. Surfside Street and N. Sunland Avenue, Ventura 93001.

Local sightings are often reported at these stretches, though activity can be hit or miss.

The predicted peak times for late-night runs on all Southern California beaches include: July 14 9:45- 11:45 p.m., July 15 10:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m., July 16 11:20 p.m.-1:20 a.m. July 17 12:10 -2:10 a.m., July 29 9:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., July 30 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m., July 31 10:50 p.m. -12:50 a.m., Aug. 1 11:25 p.m. – 1:25 a.m., Aug.12 9:50-1:50 p.m., Aug. 13 10:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m., Aug.14 11:25 p.m.-1:25 a.m., Aug. 27 9:40-11:40 p.m., Aug. 28 10:10 p.m.-12:10 a.m., Aug. 29 10:45 p.m.-12:45 a.m., Aug. 30 11:20 p.m. – 1:20 a.m.

These are predicted dates and times and are not guaranteed.

Hollywood Bowl

Info www.hollywoodbowl.com

It’s not summer if you don’t attend at least one event at the Hollywood Bowl. The 2026 Forever Summer highlights include:

July 17 Let the Sunshine In The Music of ‘69. Experience the spirit of 1969 and celebrate the groundbreaking music of Woodstock and the Harlem Cultural Festival.

July 24-25 Smokey Robinson & Gladys Knight Just the Two of Us. Two legendary singers offer up some of the biggest songs in history.

July 31-Aug. 1 Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks. Troupe Vertigo brings acrobatics, trapeze, juggling, contortions and more to the annual weekend of Russian Romanticism and pyrotechnics.

Aug. 15 ‘Top Gun Maverick’ in Concert. See the Oscar-winning film with live orchestra conducted by Lorne Balfe.

Concerts in the Park

Info santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/concerts-in-the-park

The city of Santa Clarita puts on one of the best musical shows in Southern California on Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., food trucks open at 5 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd. 91350.

July 11 Dreaming of You – Selena Tribute

July 18 The FABBA Show– Abba Tribute

July 25 RagDolls – Aerosmith Tribute

Aug. 1 Gold Rush Country – Top 40 Country Hits

Aug. 8 Blue Breeze Band – Soul, Motown and R&B Hits

Aug.15 Paramore! At the Disco – Paramore and Panic! At the Disco Tribute

Aug. 22 Kenny Metcalf as Elton John – Elton John Tribute

Aug. 29 The Police Experience – The Police Tribute

City Cinema

The city of Santa Clarita offers family fun outdoor movie events on Fridays at different locations.

“Cars” (G) July 24 at 8 p.m.

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd. 91350.

“Jurassic Park” (PG-13) Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

William S. Hart Park, 24151 N. Newhall Ave. 91321.

“Top Gun” (PG) Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Hwy 91351.

Rooftop Cinema

Info rooftopcinemaclub.com/us/los-angeles

Enjoy outdoor movies under the stars. Doors open up 60 minutes before the film. There is food and drink and its first-come, first-served within your seat type. When the film starts you put on a pair of wireless headphones and the soundtrack comes straight to you, so a siren down on Olive Street never lands in the middle of a scene. Screenings run year-round — bring a layer for the later shows, since the rooftop cools off once the sun is down.

July 21 “The Princess Bride” Doors open 7:30

July 22 “Mamma Mia!” Doors open 7:30

July 25 “10 Things I Hate About You” Doors open 7:30

July 31 “Inception” Doors open 7:25

Aug. 2 “Grease” Doors open 7:05

Aug. 7 “Michael” Doors open 7:20

Aug. 11 “LaLa Land” Doors open 7:15

Star Gazing

The great thing about star gazing is it is an activity you can do in your own backyard. Grab a cozy blanket, some binoculars, or a telescope if you’re ambitious and enjoy views of the moon, Mars, Saturn, constellations, galaxies and nebula with snacks and beverages from your own fridge.

If you want to join The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita on July 11 or Aug. 8, in a night of dark sky observing travel to the Lockwood Valley Observing Site (Chuchupate), 34580 Lockwood Valley Road, Frazier Park 93225.

For event dates, times, information, including directions and rules for dark sky observing visit lgscv.org/events/839.

You can also drive outside the city limits to find your own patch of “dark sky” for better viewing. 