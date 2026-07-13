Public Health confirms measles case, possible exposures in LA County 

News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a traveler who was infectious while traveling to Los Angeles County. People may have been exposed to measles at Los Angeles International Airport, at least one other public location, and a health care setting. Potential exposure dates and times are listed below. This is the seventh case of measles reported by Public Health in 2026.

This traveler arrived on British Airways Flight 281 at the Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal B, Gate 155, on July 3.

Individuals who were at Gate 155 on July 3 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

In addition, individuals who were at the following location on the specific date and time may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this case:

• July 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Hertz Car Rental Shuttle from LAX. In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, passengers seated near the infected traveler on the flight will be notified by their respective local health departments. The CDC and local public health departments routinely work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights to the United States.

People who were at the above location during the date and time listed above may be at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after being exposed. These individuals should confirm their protection against measles. Those who have had measles in the past or received the recommended measles vaccine are likely protected but should still monitor for symptoms. People who are unimmunized or have unknown measles immunization status are at higher risk and should monitor for symptoms closely. Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk.

The last day to monitor for symptoms for both locations is July 24.

The affected health care facility is directly notifying patients and staff who may have been exposed.

Public Health is working to identify any other potential exposure sites in Los Angeles County and any others who may have been exposed and will assess their risk for developing a measles infection.

As measles outbreaks continue to occur both in the United States and internationally, Public Health urges everyone in L.A. County to ensure they are fully protected from measles before traveling and take recommended precautions.

The most effective way to protect yourself and your family is with the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, according to the Public Health Department. Children 12 months and older are considered fully protected against measles after receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine. Infants who are older than 6 months and are traveling internationally or to domestic areas with ongoing measles outbreaks can get an early dose.

“As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected. The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family, and your community,” Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in the Public Health release. “Measles spreads easily and can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death. With summer travel underway, the risk of exposure to infectious diseases may increase. We urge everyone to confirm their immunity and get the MMR vaccine if needed, especially before traveling and attending crowded events. Taking this simple step helps safeguard your health and strengthens protection for our entire community.”