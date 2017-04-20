A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash near Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, whose identity and gender were not disclosed, was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital shortly before 7 a.m.

The crash happened a couple of minutes after 6 a.m. on Bouquet at Valencia, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Thursday.

Paramedics were dispatched to the intersection for reports of an auto collision involving a motorcycle, he said.

Firefighters from three local fire stations responded to the traffic collision.

There were no other reports of injury.

