Deputies chasing a suspected bicycle thief through Newhall Thursday afternoon suddenly found themselves following the suspect as he ran along roof tops.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded shortly after 4 p.m. to reports of a grand theft in progress, and specifically, to reports of bicycle valued at more than $1,600 being stolen.

When they arrived in the area of 14th Street near Walnut Street, the suspect bolted.

Deputies began to pursue the suspect but then noticed he was on running from them on rooftops.

“They are following a suspect who ran from deputies,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff told The Signal late Thursday afternoon.

“And we learned that he may have escaped by running on rooftops in the area,” he said.

The suspect is described as shirtless with a bandana around his neck.

Rather than run along rooftops after the suspect, deputies setting up a containment area bound by Newhall Street, Walnut Street, 15th Street and 13th Street.

