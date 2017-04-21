A sig alert is expected to remain in place until 12:30 p.m. Friday for the truck lane of the Northbound Interstate 5 near Calgrove after a big rig loaded with diapers left the roadway and plunged down a shallow embankment.

“There were negative injuries with this crash,” California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Preissman told The Signal Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-5 near Calgrove Boulevard, when the big rig hauling a load of diapers left the roadway and flipped on its side.

Reports from motorists received by the CHP indicated the truck traveled down a 60-foot embankment and overturned.

CHP officers investigating the crash shut down traffic in the slow lane, or truck lane.

