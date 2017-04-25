Four high schools within the William S. Hart Union High School District made U.S. News and World Report’s list of the 2017 Best High Schools which was released Tuesday.

The annual list ranks the best public high schools in country based on a four-step process which looks at student performance on required state tests, performance of disadvantaged students, graduation rates and college readiness based on Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

This four-step process was also used to give schools gold, silver or bronze medals based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

Overall, U.S. News reviewed data on 28,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to create its list of the nation’s top 2,609 public high schools. It also awarded 6,041 gold, silver and bronze medals to deserving schools throughout the country.

In the Hart District, West Ranch High School, Hart High School, Golden Valley High School and Academy of the Canyons placed at the state and national levels and earned medals for their performance.

West Ranch High School was the top ranking school in the district. U.S. News placed the school at No. 149 in California and No. 878 nationally and awarded it a silver medal.

According to U.S. News, 59 percent of students at West Ranch participate in AP examinations and 99 percent graduate on time. The school also had a minority enrollment of 46.3 percent.

Hart High School ranked No. 193 in California and No. 1149 nationally and was also awarded a silver medal.

At the high school, 53 percent participate in AP examinations, 97 percent graduate on time and the school’s minority enrollment is at 52 percent.

U.S. News ranked Golden Valley High School No. 347 in California and No. 1784 nationally and awarded it a silver medal as well.

The school had an AP participation of 42 percent, minority enrollment of 78 percent and a graduation rate of 98 percent.

Lastly, Academy of the Canyons did not rank nationally or in California; however, it did earn a bronze medal for its student performance and college readiness with an AP participation of 11 percent, minority enrollment of 58 percent and a graduation rate of 99 percent.

U.S. News & World Report also ranked the best charter schools, magnet schools and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) schools in the country.

BASIS Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz. was awarded the titles of best high school and best charter school in the country, with 100 percent of students participating in AP exams and 100 percent graduating on time.

The School for the Talented and Gifted in Dallas was named the best magnet school in the nation and High Technology High School in Lincroft, N.J. was named the best STEM high school.

