Member of the Sulphur Springs Union School District (SSUSD) Governing Board will recognize Assistance League and Teacher of the Year honorees, in addition to conducting a public hearing about one of its Community Facilities Districts (CFD) at its meeting Wednesday.

At the beginning of the meeting, board members are expected to honor Assistance League for its work in supporting nine schools through Operation School Bell, in addition to its support of Mint Canyon Community School, Mitchell Community School and Sulphur Springs Community School through its Arts Grant program.

The board is also expected to recognize its 2017 Teacher Tribute winners who were honored at the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s 33rd annual awards April 11.

These SSUSD teachers include: Kamily Sunde, Ken Newton, Kerrie Williams, Connie McClafferty-Helley, Lynn Rackliffe, Jill Forsberg, Maria Woodard, Karen Waterman and Shelby Kaplan.

Governing Board members are also expected to hold a public hearing regarding the CFD of Aliento, formerly known as Golden Valley Ranch, which is overseen by Pardee Homes.

According to the district, SSUSD and Pardee Homes worked together to alter the community facilities district to align with the current plan of development.

The topic of the public hearing is expected to include information about the CFD’s special tax and lowering these taxes due to smaller home sizes and lower sales prizes.

Later in the meeting, the board is expected to review and approve three different resolutions regarding the CFD and its findings, modifications, upcoming election and legislative body.

According to these proposed resolutions, the board will call an election in the area for the fewer than 12 landowners regarding the changing rate and method of apportionment of the special tax for the area.

Board members are also expected to discuss a Proposition 39 Energy Efficiency update and contract amendment.

Prop 39, the Clean Energy Jobs Act, grants funding to public agencies to support clean energy efficiency projects.

During this discussion, the board will hear a presentation from Climatec, LLC about the next steps in using the project’s funding to conduct LED lighting upgrades districtwide and conduct HVAC upgrades at Valley View and Canyon Springs.

Additional Agenda Items:

Updated job description for lead curriculum specialist at the After School Enrichment Program (ASES) at Canyon Springs and Mint Canyon

Approve Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Santa Clarita Community College District for students to complete fieldwork and observations at Canyon Springs and Mint Canyon during the Sulphur Springs Union School District ASES Program

Present initial proposal from SSUSD to the California School of Employees Association Chapter 298 and to the Sulphur Springs District Teachers’ Association

Approve resolution making May 10 California Day of the Teacher

Approve resolution making May 21-27 Classified School Employee Week

Discussion of fiscal impact and payment schedule for adopting English Language Arts (ELA)/English Language Development (ELD) curriculum of Benchmark Education totaling $1,534,824

