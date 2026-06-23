Blog

CHP: Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash 

Add as a preferred source on Google
The badge for a California Highway Patrol officer
The badge for a California Highway Patrol officer
Share
Tweet
Email

California Highway Patrol’s Los Angeles Communication Center received a notification about a traffic collision on northbound Interstate 5, south of Weldon Canyon Road in the early hours of Monday morning, according to an official with the CHP Newhall-area Office. 

The call came in around 3:57 a.m. when officers responded to the scene and located three involved vehicles, according to Officer Andre Ortiz, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office in an email statement. 

One passenger sustained injuries to their right leg, and officers contacted the driver of a Nissan Versa and conducted a DUI investigation, the statement said. 

He was ultimately placed under arrest on suspicion of felony DUI, Ortiz’s statement said. 

Picture of Kamryn Martell

Kamryn Martell

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS