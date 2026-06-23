CHP: Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash 

California Highway Patrol’s Los Angeles Communication Center received a notification about a traffic collision on northbound Interstate 5, south of Weldon Canyon Road in the early hours of Monday morning, according to an official with the CHP Newhall-area Office.

The call came in around 3:57 a.m. when officers responded to the scene and located three involved vehicles, according to Officer Andre Ortiz, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office in an email statement.

One passenger sustained injuries to their right leg, and officers contacted the driver of a Nissan Versa and conducted a DUI investigation, the statement said.

He was ultimately placed under arrest on suspicion of felony DUI, Ortiz’s statement said.