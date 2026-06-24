Hart district reviews proposed LCAP for 2026-27  

A draft of the 2026-27 Local Control Accountability Plan was presented during a recent William S. Hart Union High School District governing board meeting.

The 2026–27 school year marks the final year of the district’s three-year LCAP, which outlines how certain state funds will be spent. The plan is aimed to support students identified as English learners, low-income, homeless, or foster youth.

According to the presentation given by Jan Daisher, the district’s newly appointed chief administrative officer, in 2025 English learners made up 5.1% of the student population, while 29.4% are considered low-income. There are 4.8% of students within the Hart district who are considered homeless. Foster youth make up 0.2% of the student population.

Highlights for next year’s plan in goal No. 1, which is to ensure all students have access to highly qualified teachers, counselors, and standards-aligned textbooks and materials, include additional math teaching sections for all junior high schools to provide support in math classes to help students scoring below grade level, Daisher said. Funding will also be focused on supplemental library books to increase student literacy.

Goal No. 2 is where the most direct support assists the student subgroups. Supplemental funds will continue to support English language developmental staff and designated language support classes, additional literacy and math programs, as well as others.

One new addition, according to Daisher, are new literacy program specialists who will be at three junior high schools to focus on intentionally increasing reading skills and abilities of the lowest-performing students in English.

Goal No. 3 supports efforts to increase students’ college and career readiness through advanced placement classes, career technical education courses and preparation for college admission. The district’s goal is to increase the number of students who meet the A-G requirements for graduation as well as college and career readiness support.

To support equity and diversity, aimed at creating a safe and positive school culture that supports all students and increase parent and family engagement, social workers will also be funded through the LCAP to support caseloads of foster youth and homeless students within the district. Another highlight Daisher noted was the thousands of city bus passes the district provides to low-income students to ensure they have transportation to and from school.

No public comments in relation to the LCAP were given following Daisher’s presentation.

Governing board member Cherise Moore requested an update on the A-G completion rates.

“Our A-G completion rates we know, are higher than get reflected in the data and we’ve been doing a lot of peeling back the layers and looking at where we’re not reporting correctly. We’re going to watch those numbers go up,” Daisher said in response to Moore’s request. “We’ve put some intentional steps at the end of the year following students one by one, having counselors review.”

Daisher added that, with the help of counselors, that number is expected to increase in the future.