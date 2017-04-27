Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies contained an area on Wellhaven Street in Canyon Country on Thursday afternoon in search of a parolee at large.

According to Sergeant Brian Allen with the sheriff’s department, a woman called in a disturbance related to a man in the area.

Sheriff’s deputies contained the surrounding area in search of the man, who has a warrant and is out on parole. The containment is expected to close shortly.

The parolee is currently outstanding, meaning sheriffs have no idea where he is, Allen said.

Canyon Springs Elementary School, located a few blocks down from the street, was locked down as a precaution.