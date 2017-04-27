Two sheriff's deputies secure a residence near Wellhaven Avenue and Crossglade Avenue in Canyon Country on April 27, 2017. (Austin Dave/The Signal)
Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies contained an area on Wellhaven Street in Canyon Country on Thursday afternoon in search of a parolee at large.

According to Sergeant Brian Allen with the sheriff’s department, a woman called in a disturbance related to a man in the area.

Sheriff’s deputies contained the surrounding area in search of the man, who has a warrant and is out on parole. The containment is expected to close shortly.

A sheriff’s deputy checks vehicles parked along Crossglade Avenue in Canyon Country as units converged upon an outstanding suspect on April 27, 2017. (Austin Dave/The Signal)

The parolee is currently outstanding, meaning sheriffs have no idea where he is, Allen said.

Canyon Springs Elementary School, located a few blocks down from the street, was locked down as a precaution.

 

Gina Ender
Gina Ender
Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017.

